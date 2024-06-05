Flying Pig Marathon names a new president

The Flying Pig Marathon has a new president and CEO. Iris Simpson Bush is stepping down from the position after holding it for more than 20 years. Doug Olberding will take her place as head of Pig Works, the marathon's parent organization.

Simpson Bush has been with the Flying Pig Marathon in some capacity since 1997 when she joined as a board member. She stepped into the position of president and CEO in 2002 after a career in broadcast sales.

During her tenure she was recognized as Race Director of the Year by Road Race Management and was inducted into the Running USA Hall of Fame.

RELATED: 'Pig' news: Flying Pig named best marathon in America in USA Today poll

Simpson Bush isn't retiring; she'll transition to the role of Director of Community Engagement with Pig Works.



About the new top hog

Olberding spent 14 years as chair of the Department of Sports Studies at Xavier University, and also served as associate professor in Sports Science and Management for 25 years, according to a release. He has been a Flying Pig Marathon board member for more than 20 years.

"Doug has been a long-time valued volunteer leader on the board of the Flying Pig Marathon, and we are thrilled he accepted our offer to lead the organization as President & CEO," said Jamie Smith, board chair of Pig Works, in a release. "With Doug's knowledge and passion for the organization, I know we will have a seamless transition in leadership."

Olberding says he honored to take over the reigns.

"I have great passion for our mission and I am committed to continuing the incredible work of Iris and this all-star staff, bringing opportunities for health, fitness, and fun to participants of all abilities."

The Flying Pig Marathon was the brainchild of Paycor founder Bob Coughlin. The race was introduced in 1997 and the first events were held in 1999.