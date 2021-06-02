The Name Karen Drops Significantly On A List Of Popular Baby Names

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Calling someone a Karen is loaded these days. It's become shorthand for a person, usually a white woman, who uses their privilege to be a jerk, someone who asked to see the manager or something worse. Last year, the name Karen fell 171 spots on the Social Security Administration's list of most popular baby names. I guess people are taking the advice don't be a Karen literally. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.