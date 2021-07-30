© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
New Study Show Increase In Suicidality Among Kids As Young As 5 Years Old

Published July 30, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT

A study by JAMA Network Open found that suicide rates for young people between 5 to 11-years-old increased nearly 15% between 2012 and 2017.

Here & Now host Celeste Headlee talks with NPR’s Rhitu Chatterjee about the study.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting 741741.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.