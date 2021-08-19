© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Haiti Earthquake Refugees, Rescuers Stuck Between Downpours, Mudslides And Gang Activity

Published August 19, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT

The death toll from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti last Saturday has passed 2,000.

Amid the devastation, refugees, rescue crews and aid organizations have to contend with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Grace, mudslides and gangs.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Christy Delafield, communications director for Mercy Corps in Nippes, about the situation on the ground.

