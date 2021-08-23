Biden Says Deadline For Evacuating Afghans May Be Extended

President Biden says 28,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul in the last nine days.

On Sunday, Biden promised that all Afghans that they evacuate will be welcome to the U.S. And those evacuation efforts may extend beyond his original Aug. 31 deadline.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with NPR White House correspondent Scott Detrow.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.