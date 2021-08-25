Doctors Without Borders Checks In From Kabul On Hospitals Under Fire And Working With Taliban

With evacuations ongoing in Afghanistan, most are focused on getting people safely out. But for some foreigners, the issue is how to stay in the country and provide humanitarian aid.

Among the groups is Médecins Sans Frontières, or Doctors Without Borders, which has been on the ground in Afghanistan for four decades. The group is working with the Taliban, among others, to continue providing medical and aid services.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks to the group’s Afghanistan coordinator, Benoit Leduc, who is in Kabul.

