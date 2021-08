Marvin Anderson, chair of the group Reconnect Rondo, joins Here & Now host Peter O’Dowd to discuss his vision of building a new “land bridge” over the I-94 highway, to recreate and reconnect the historically Black community of Rondo in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he grew up.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.