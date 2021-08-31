Vintage Electronic Music Gear Rocks On In This Warehouse

Neil Young’s mixing console, Fleetwood Mac’s Marshall amp, Christine McVie’s mini piano and Keith Emerson’s Moog synthesizer are just some of the analog electronic music treasures housed in a warehouse in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

As Peter Crimmins of WHYY reports, the Electronic Music Education and Preservation Project plans to make its vast collection open to musicians and the general public.

