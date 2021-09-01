Pfizer Grows Existing COVID-19 Variants To Test Vaccine Effectiveness

Research scientists at Pfizer are growing the latest variants that have already emerged to see how effective they are against the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with STAT reporter Olivia Goldhill about the study.

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated Pfizer was growing new COVID-19 variants. We regret the error.

