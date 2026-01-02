The stories WVXU reporters will be watching in 2026

2025 provided no shortage of local news, from how moves taken by the now-defunct DOGE affected the Tri-State to how actions — or inaction — by large, out-of-town landlords garnered lawsuits from local residents. There was the push by some Ohio House members to amend the U.S. constitution, and pushback from protestors demonstrating against a wide range of Trump administration policies.

Throughout it all, though, there was some fun stuff too, like the Cincinnati library book that was returned nearly a century after its due date and the discovery of a 19th century mosaic tile mural in the city's historic brewery district.

While we certainly can't predict what's in store for 2026, here are the stories our reporters will be watching throughout the new year:

Zack Carreon, education reporter

"I’ll be keeping an eye on changes to federal funding for local school districts and what 'returning education to the states' may look like in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. In 2025, school districts were blindsided when the U.S. Department of Education froze grants for after-school programs, English learners and migrant students. Now, schools are anticipating that funding will be threatened again. I’ll also be watching how the Advance Ohio Higher Education Act and the Trump administration’s push to limit migration to the U.S. will impact enrollment and affordability at local universities."

Becca Costello, local government reporter

"I'll be keeping track of the new City Council term with newcomer Ryan James, plus the start of Mayor Aftab Pureval's second four-year term. Council's agenda for early 2026 includes a performance review for City Manager Sheryl Long and deciding how to spend money leftover from the last city budget."

Isabel Nissley, environment reporter

"I'll be watching what happens next with the proposal to build a new data center in Hamilton, as a coalition of people call for the city to scrap the project over concerns about increased electricity bills and pollution. I'll also be watching how communities are working to address the effects of climate change, especially as initiatives like Green Umbrella’s 25 Communities Project aim to get more local governments on board. Finally, I'll also be keeping an eye on the Ohio River Restoration Program Act, a bill that looks to fund the environmental restoration of the Ohio River. It was introduced by members of Congress from Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and other nearby states."

Bill Rinehart, reporter and All Things Considered host

"I'll be watching future developments at The Banks, and BLINK. And I'm always on the lookout for interesting queries to explore in my OKI Wanna Know... series."

Nick Swartsell, longform investigative reporter

"I’ll be following the lawsuit against the single family rental company Second Avenue in Hamilton County Courts, as well as efforts the city of Cincinnati and other municipalities are taking to try to ensure livable conditions for renters. I’ll also be keeping an eye on how Greater Cincinnati asylum seekers fare as they navigate the Trump administration’s immigration system, as well as the Butler County Jail’s partnership with the Department of Homeland Security and the proceedings against a Cincinnati-based ICE agent accused of domestic violence.

"And, here's a fun one — I’ll be keeping an eye on progress to bring a skateboarder-designed, easily modified skatepark to the Mohawk part of Over-the-Rhine."

Tana Weingartner, senior editor and general assignment reporter

"One just never knows what I'll be reporting on next. I'll keep an eye out for interesting 'Tanimal' news, and keep you updated on how local communities are celebrating our nation's semiquincentennial."

Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst

"I'm counting the days until Feb. 6, the filing deadline for candidates in the 2026 Ohio primary. Democratic incumbent congressman Greg Landsman will be running in a newly gerrymandered district designed to make it hard for a Democrat to run and win. Will there be a high profile GOP challenger?"

