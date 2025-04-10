Ohio House members join push to amend the U.S. Constitution

Does the U.S. Constitution need an update? Some Ohio Republicans think so. Members of the Ohio House are pushing for a Convention of States. It’s part a national push among conservatives to restrict the government's power and reduce federal debt.

But some political analysts also say it could pave the way for the president to run for a third term.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the nationwide and state efforts to amend the Constitution.



Guest:

David Niven, Ph.D., associate professor of political science, University of Cincinnati

Ways to listen to this show: