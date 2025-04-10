Ohio House members join push to amend the U.S. Constitution
Does the U.S. Constitution need an update? Some Ohio Republicans think so. Members of the Ohio House are pushing for a Convention of States. It’s part a national push among conservatives to restrict the government's power and reduce federal debt.
But some political analysts also say it could pave the way for the president to run for a third term.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the nationwide and state efforts to amend the Constitution.
Guest:
- David Niven, Ph.D., associate professor of political science, University of Cincinnati
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.