Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Ohio House members join push to amend the U.S. Constitution

Published April 10, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT
a yellowed piece of paper with lettering that begins with "we the people...'
AP
/
National Archives
A portion of the first page of the United States Constitution.

Does the U.S. Constitution need an update? Some Ohio Republicans think so. Members of the Ohio House are pushing for a Convention of States. It’s part a national push among conservatives to restrict the government's power and reduce federal debt.

But some political analysts also say it could pave the way for the president to run for a third term.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the nationwide and state efforts to amend the Constitution.
 
Guest:

  • David Niven, Ph.D., associate professor of political science, University of Cincinnati

