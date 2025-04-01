How DOGE actions are affecting the Tri-State
Helmed by Elon Musk, the Department of Government Efficiency — commonly referred to as DOGE — has aggressively sought to retool the federal government. Here's how those actions are impacting people, agencies and resources throughout Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.
More than half of positions at the federal workplace safety institute will be eliminated, union representatives say.
The American Federation of Government Employees, which is the largest federal worker union, says it is preparing “immediate legal action."
Statehouse Republicans have formed an Ohio DOGE caucus.
The EPA’s Office of Research and Development has a large presence in Greater Cincinnati. Their research provides the basis for decisions that keep human health and ecosystems safe from environmental pollutants.
The facility in Erlanger, Ky., is one of four in the country that provide rapid response services during emergencies like train derailments, natural disasters, and oil spills.
Steve Herman has been a journalist for the operation for nearly 25 years. "I don't think anyone saw it coming like this, where effectively VOA would be totally shut down within a matter of hours," Herman said.
The Fairborn, Ohio, base is one of the largest in the nation.
Housing Opportunities Made Equal Executive Director Elisabeth Risch says the organization was notified a HUD grant making up about a third of its budget was abruptly ended less than two years into its three-year duration.
Across the country, scientists organized the rallies in response to the Trump administration’s cuts to scientific funding and state and federal actions banning diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.
Officials also acknowledge efforts will likely have to happen on a smaller scale.