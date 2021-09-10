In New Book, Justice Stephen Breyer Talks About Supreme Court's Role In A Polarized Nation

There has been a lot of pressure from progressive groups for 83-year-old Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to step down to make room for a younger liberal.

But he tells NPR’s Nina Totenberg that he will retire on his own terms. He sat down with her this week to talk about his new book, “The Authority of the Court and the Peril of Politics.”

Totenberg joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong with the highlights.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

