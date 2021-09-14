© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Doctors In Neighboring States Are Feeling The Brunt Of Texas' Abortion Law

Published September 14, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT
Abortion rights activists rally at the Texas State Capitol on September 11, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)
Following the passage of Texas’ restrictive abortion law and the Supreme Court’s refusal to block it, providers in neighboring states are starting to see an influx of patients arriving in need of an abortion.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Dr. Warren Hern, a physician at the Boulder Abortion Clinic in Colorado.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

