In South Louisiana, Nicholas Complicates Ida Recovery For Homeowners With Leaky Roofs

Forecasters say the storm remnants of Nicholas are sticking around south Louisiana, with another 5 to 10 inches of rain possible through Friday.

The system is not as strong as Hurricane Ida was a couple of weeks ago, but all that water is complicating the recovery process for homeowners around New Orleans.

Many are still waiting for help to repair leaky roofs as a federal assistance program gets off to a slow start and demand soars for private contractors.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Matt Sledge, a reporter for the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate newspaper.

