As Publisher Of The Washington Post, Katharine Graham Was Bold. But She Wasn't Always That Way

Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham was known for her bold and history-making moves: She published the Pentagon Papers, encouraged the Watergate investigation and revealed government lies about Vietnam.

But according to Jeanne Gutierrez, curator of the Katharine Graham exhibit at the New-York Historical Society, the CEO’s fearlessness was part of an important personal evolution.

Host Robin Young talks to Gutierrez about Graham’s life. “Cover Story: Katherine Graham, CEO” runs at the NYHS through Oct. 3.

