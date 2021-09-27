© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
As Publisher Of The Washington Post, Katharine Graham Was Bold. But She Wasn't Always That Way

Published September 27, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT
Portrait of American newspaper publisher Katharine Graham (1917 - 2001) of The Washington Post, on June 6, 1980. (Robert R. McElroy/Getty Images)
Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham was known for her bold and history-making moves: She published the Pentagon Papers, encouraged the Watergate investigation and revealed government lies about Vietnam.

But according to Jeanne Gutierrez, curator of the Katharine Graham exhibit at the New-York Historical Society, the CEO’s fearlessness was part of an important personal evolution.

Host Robin Young talks to Gutierrez about Graham’s life. “Cover Story: Katherine Graham, CEO” runs at the NYHS through Oct. 3.

