A conversation on what social media means for young people

By Ari Shapiro,
Miguel MaciasChristopher Intagliata
Published October 4, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with YR Media reporter Nina Roehl and Monica Anderson from the Pew Research Center about the use of social media platforms by youth.

Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Miguel Macias
Miguel Macias is a Senior Producer at All Things Considered, where he is proud to work with a top-notch team to shape the content of the daily show.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
