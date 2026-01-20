Council to replace Vice Mayor Kearney on Planning Commission with Anna Albi

Cincinnati Council will vote this week to appoint Council member Anna Albi to the Planning Commission, replacing Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney. The change could mean an ideological shift on the commission.

During Kearney’s four years on Planning Commission, she opposed a few high-profile proposals. That includes the Connected Communities zoning reform a couple years ago (Kearney abstained from the vote on Commission, then voted against it on City Council), and the controversial Hyde Park Square development last year (Kearney voted against it both times).

Both measures ended up with majority support from City Council, including from Albi.

Mayor Aftab Pureval says he and Kearney have been on different sides of some debates, but that’s not why he suggested changing Council’s representative on Planning Commission.

"To be clear and to be fair to your question, we don't always agree," Pureval told WVXU. "I think that's a real strength, not just of my relationship with the vice mayor, but truly with my nine colleagues on Council."

Pureval says he and Kearney agree on much more than they disagree on, including the city’s need for more housing affordable to very low-income households.

Kearney says her and the mayor were not "on opposite sides" of Connected Communities, even though she voted against it.

"From the Community Council point of view ... they were just saying, can we slow it down?" Kearney said. "And then there were some issues that people both for and against it said, we need to see this addressed. What about accessibility issues, affordable housing, environmental issues? What about neighborhood look and feel?"

Kearney and fellow Council member Scotty Johnson (plus former Council member Victoria Parks) launched an effort to "make Connected Communities better." Kearney says some of the ideas generated from that effort are under legal review.

On the Hyde Park Square development, Kearney says her "no" votes came down to process and listening to community opposition.

Passing the reins

A switch from Kearney to Albi has the potential to affect the outcome of future projects — although one vote would not have made a difference in either Connected Communities or Hyde Park Square.

Most zoning-related proposals go through Planning Commission before reaching City Council for a final vote. A Planning Commission vote is essentially a recommendation to City Council:



if a majority of Commission votes in favor, the item will need a simple majority (five votes) of City Council to pass.

if a majority of Commission votes against, the item will need a two-thirds majority (six votes) on City Council to pass.

Planning Commission voted 6-0 to recommend approval of Connected Communities, with Kearney abstaining; later, the board voted 3-1 to recommend approval of the zoning change for the Hyde Park Square development, with Kearney the only opposing vote.

In both cases, City Council only needed a simple majority to pass, but ended up supporting each one with at least a two-thirds majority.

So why change up the City Council representation on Planning Commission?

Pureval says he wants other Council members to share in leadership opportunities.

"Ms. Albi is eager and really qualified for the position," he said.

Albi says she’s excited to dive in, and, as a millennial, provide a different perspective on Planning Commission.

"There are more people, millennials and younger, who are actively making a decision, like, 'I don't want a car. I want to live in a walkable place and bike to work, or take a bus to work,' " Albi said. "And we need to be building for a city that allows people to have that multiple modes of transportation that fits their lifestyle."

City Council will vote on Albi’s appointment at their regular meeting Thursday.

Pureval originally tapped Council member Seth Walsh for the position, but a week later he switched to Albi. Pureval says the change was not because Walsh recently announced he's running for Ohio Treasurer this year.

"It was just more to do with interests and where he wanted to spend his time on Council," Pureval said.

Kearney says she really enjoyed her time on Planning Commission and she plans to stay involved.

"The city is growing, and lots of opportunities are here," Kearney said. "To be part of that process was fantastic and still is."

Kearney says she plans to attend Planning Commission meetings to observe and stay up-to-date on projects that she'll eventually vote on at City Council.

About Planning Commission

The Cincinnati Planning Commission is charged with making "plans and maps" that define how land within the city can be used, and regulate things like the height, density and parking requirements for buildings.

The commission includes seven members who serve without pay:



The city manager or her designee

A member of City Council

Five electors of the city of Cincinnati, appointed by the mayor

The five electors serve five-year terms. One current member, Anne Sesler, is still serving despite her term ending in April 2024. The city charter says each member shall serve "for the term of appointment and until a successor is appointed and qualified."

A spokesperson for Mayor Pureval says the mayor plans to appoint someone to replace Sesler in the coming weeks.

Other current members of the Planning Commission are:



Jacob Samad, chair (term ending Oct. 2029)

Daniella Beltran, vice chair (term ending March 2028)

John Eby (term ending Sept. 2027)

Darrick Dansby (term ending Jan. 2030)

Planning Commission generally meets on the first and third Friday each month, usually in City Council chambers at City Hall, but sometimes virtually via Zoom.

Meetings begin at 9 a.m., are open to the public and are live-streamed on CitiCable.

