Here's how you can observe MLK Jr. Day 2026 in Greater Cincinnati

Events commemorating Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will take place across the country — and across Greater Cincinnati — Jan. 19. Here are some of the ways you can observe the holiday.

Cincinnati march and program

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Coalition of Cincinnati will host its 51st annual MLK march and celebration program. The march begins at 10:30 a.m. at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and will proceed to Music Hall. There will be a free Rosa Parks bus for those unable to march. The program at Music Hall begins at noon and features a keynote address from UC professor Dr. Holly McGee. The theme for this year's event is "Bending the Arc Toward Justice."

"Dr. King often reminded the world that 'the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice,' " the coalition said in a news release. "This year, we call on our community to help bend that arc — not simply by remembering Dr. King’s legacy, but by showing up and demonstrating that his vision of peace, unity, and shared humanity is alive in Cincinnati today."

24th annual MLK Day “Keep the Dream Alive” ceremony

This event at 3 p.m. at The Church of the Resurrection in Bond Hill will honor eight Cincinnatians who are carrying on MLK's legacy.

"This year’s theme, 'Where Do We Go from Here?,' is based on one of Dr. King’s most famous speeches and last book," a news release from organizers says. "He acknowledged the achievements of the civil rights movement and called for a new direction — one that not only focused on political and legal rights, but also on economic justice and addressing the moral and spiritual crisis in society."

U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman will give a keynote speech. You can find out more about the honorees and the event the church's website.

At the Freedom Center

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center will offer free admission on MLK Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can see the first day of the Freedom Center's new exhibit on the Fisk Jubilee Singers. There also will be speakers, a community service fair, a homeownership workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a community blood drive. You can find more information on the museum's website.

Lebanon MLK Day

Resurrection Lutheran Church in Lebanon will host its 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Commemoration at 1 p.m.

The event will feature a keynote speech by Warren County educator and community leader Hakim Oliver and will honor a young person, adult and organization who have carried on King's legacy with the MLK Lebanon Drum Major Awards.

"This year’s theme, Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, comes from Dr. King’s 1963 Letter from Birmingham Jail and underscores the enduring truth that justice and dignity are interconnected for all people," organizers said in a news release.

