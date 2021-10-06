© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SPOTLIGHT: Your 2021 voter guide to Cincinnati's races for mayor, City Council, school board and more ahead of Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 2. >>

New report details the massive scope of sex abuse within the French Catholic church

Published October 6, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT

A new report finds more than 330,000 children were abused by priests and others in the French Catholic church over the past 70 years.

The stories are eerily similar to what reporters at The Boston Globe uncovered during a bombshell investigation in the U.S. almost 20 years ago.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson has more with NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley in Paris.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.