As goes Texas, so goes America. At least that’s what Steven Pedigo of the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin argues in his recent New York Times op-ed piece.

He joins us to discuss his thoughts on how Texas is the future of America.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.