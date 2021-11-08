Could turning carbon dioxide into rock help solve the climate crisis?

For the full story, click here.

As COP26 continues, we revisit a conversation from Iceland, where scientists are using new technology to capture carbon emissions and inject them into basalt deposits.

The carbon atoms bind with the rock and become a natural non-polluting part of the environment. Some scientists are calling it a potential solution to the global climate crisis.

We revisit host Robin Young’s conversation with Sandra Ósk Snæbjörnsdóttir, Kári Helgason and Andri Magnason.

