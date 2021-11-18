Countries demand that their historical artifacts in museums, private collections be returned
Some countries are asking that artifacts placed in museums or private collections be returned. They say these are looted treasures — or sacred stolen objects. Leading this call are Benin, Cambodia and Thailand.
We speak with Tom Mashberg, investigative journalist and a contributor to The New York Times.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
