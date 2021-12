Yale Law School fellow Emily Bazelon joins Here & Now’s Scott Tong to discuss arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday in a case centered on whether the state of Maine can deny public tuition money to the family of a student who wanted to attend a school that offers an explicitly Christian education.

