How attitudes among the fully vaccinated are shifting as omicron surges

Published January 10, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST

Derek Thompson, senior writer at The Atlantic, talks about the way people are changing their attitude toward the pandemic, especially among people who are fully vaccinated.

He sees different communities telling themselves different things about what’s going on and coming to different conclusions about how to live with the virus.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

