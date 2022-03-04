© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Iowa joins trend of Republican-led states banning transgender girls and women from female sports

Published March 4, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST

Iowa has become the 11th state to ban transgender girls and women from female sports.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill Thursday that went into effect immediately. It means student-athletes in K-12 schools and colleges in Iowa are no longer allowed to compete in sports according to their gender identity.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Iowa Public Radio reporter Grant Gerlock.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.