New streaming service Paramount+ debuted season 2 of “Star Trek: Picard” this month. More “Star Trek” shows are on the way.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd discusses how the streamer is trying to attract long-term subscribers with the franchise with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.