Will the CDC's new developmental guidelines help lead to early diagnosis for children of color?

The Centers for Disease Control recently revised the developmental milestones checklist, which all pediatricians use to help identify children with developmental disabilities, such as autism, and intellectual disabilities.

With the new guidelines, children could receive interventions and services at an earlier age. Many advocates hope that the new guidelines will help more children, regardless of race or ethnicity, get earlier diagnoses and services.

Deepa Fernandes reports.

Deepa Fernandes is an early childhood reporting fellow at Pacific Oaks College, which is funded in part by First 5 LA.

