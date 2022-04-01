China locks down most of Shanghai: One resident shares his experience

In China, the vast majority of the residents of Shanghai are under lockdown. The government has modified its original plan to shut down each half of the city for four days in order to test the population for COVID-19.

Eva Dou, business and economic correspondent with The Washington Post, joins us.

And, Scott Tong speaks with his friend Kent Kedl, who has lived in Shanghai for decades, talks about what he’s experienced during this lockdown.

