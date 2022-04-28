© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
'Fresh Banana Leaves' spotlights Indigenous science for a warming planet

Published April 28, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
A banana perennial is pictured at the plantation of the SCA Blondinière fruit production company in Capesterre Belle-Eau, Fond Cacao, in the French overseas region of Guadeloupe. (Helene Valenzuela/AFP via Getty Images)
Climate change is challenging all of our global systems, everything from food systems to infrastructure, with the number of climate refugees growing. But as we seek solutions, the insights of Indigenous people are often overlooked.

That’s the argument in a new book called “Fresh Banana Leaves: Healing Indigenous Landscapes Through Indigenous Science.” Host Celeste Headlee speaks with author Jessica Hernandez, a University of Washington postdoctoral fellow from the Maya Ch’orti’ and Zapotec nations.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.