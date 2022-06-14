Meet Dr. Kelly Hale

On June 22, 2022, the Greater Cincinnati Planned Giving Council will present one of its Voices of Giving awards to Cincinnati Public Radio supporter, Dr. N. Kelly Hale.

Dr. Hale is a lifelong listener and forty-year supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio and 90.9 WGUC.

“It's so important to have a station like WGUC when you are a musician and your life is in the arts, because it is an affirmation of that professional life and that professional world.” Dr. Kelly Hale

“There are plenty of stations that affirm so many other aspects of life and to have WGUC as an arts beacon on the airwaves is really important for those of us who live and perform in the arts world, as well as audience members who enjoy the arts world.” Dr. Kelly Hale

An educator at the University of Texas and University of Cincinnati, Dr. Hale joined the CCM faculty in 1976 and served as professor of opera and coaching for 3 decades. He retired from teaching at CCM in 2008, but he also held a 57-year position performing church music and a 40-year tenure with a music festival in Northern Michigan.

Dr. Hale joined WGUC’s Ransohoff Legacy Society when he shared his decision to include WGUC in his will. “I have always thought that leaving something for WGUC in my estate planning was the right thing to do because it has been so incredibly important in my life, and I value it so very highly. When I needed to revise my will, it was something that I saw as a sort of a legacy that I hope will help in keeping WGUC not only going, but expanding, and finding as many new ways as can be found in this 21st century of putting its mission forward. The most important thing is for WGUC to stay on the air – now, tomorrow and in the next decade. And then in the next century.”

Cincinnati Public Radio is grateful to Dr. Hale for his passionate and generous support.

