On October 15, 2022, CPR is hosting a special event that you won't want to miss!

As you navigate your way through the many blocks and dynamic light installations during your visit to BLINK, be sure to include Cincinnati Public Radio's SILENT DISCO on Saturday night!

Tana Weingartner / WVXU /

Wait, what's a "silent disco?"

It's a dance party where guests wear wireless headphones and and choose which selection of music they'd like to dance to.

Where is this happening? And when?

Partnering with our friends at Findlay Market, we’ll have our Silent Disco under the cover of the farmer’s market area. The event is Saturday night only (Oct. 15, 2022) from 7-11 p.m.

What kind of music is featured?

There will be a mix of 70's, 80's, 90's, HipHop, Top 40, and EDM. Participants can switch through the different channels as they dance and we'll be sanitizing headphones between uses.

Bill Rinehart / WVXU /

Does it cost anything?

It’s totally free to boogie! You can dance before you start your BLINK tour, as a break from exploring, or wrap up your night with us.

Ronny Salerno / WVXU /

Come join us!

Meet the CPR team, dance the night away, and help us celebrate all that is lit in Cincinnati! See you at Findlay Market!

