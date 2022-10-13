Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook families
On Wednesday, a jury in a Connecticut court ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay families of the Sandy Hook massacre almost $1 billion dollars in damages. Jones repeated for years that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a government hoax.
New York Times reporter and author Elizabeth Williamson joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss reactions to and consequences of the jury’s decision.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
