Major California Defense Firm announces Ohio Expansion

A major California-based Defense firm will expand to Ohio.

Epsilon C5I, a subsidiary of Epsilon Systems Solutions, was selected to be the lead on a contract to provide technical support to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The $4.7 billion, 10 year NOVASTAR contract will be shared among five companies, which include Tyto-Athene, NetServices, and Clear Creek Applied Technology.

Michael Ronayne is the director of its Dayton operations . He said the company’s employee-owned model will ensure a growth trajectory at the new facility.



"We bring new technologies and new capabilities which we will be able to grow," Ronayne said. “It will draw attention to new technologies between the research and development software side.”

Epsilon C5I said they will employ 200 researchers, engineers and intelligence analysts the new Ohio facility, generating over $25 million in annual payroll.