Shelterhouse to administer part of Red Bike's low-income membership program in new pilot

Cincinnati's bike share is testing out a new way to run its popular low-income membership program.

Red Bike's Go program currently makes up about half of the bike share's ridership. The eight-year-old initiative offers $5 monthly memberships to people making up to 200 percent of the poverty level.

Currently, many pay for the program in cash at Red Bike's offices. Soon, Queensgate-based Shelterhouse will take on signing up members in person.

Red Bike Executive Director Doug McClintock says that could lead to more partnerships in the future.

"We think you could easily see 100 folks out of Shelterhouse as people in this program, but it also comes down to us working through this pilot and understanding what the lift is on both sides," McClintock said. "That's why we're taking this time to work with this trusted partner so that then we can stamp it out in other locations and it becomes turnkey."

The bike share shut down briefly in 2024 due to funding shortfalls. But the 12-year-old nonprofit also hit near-record ridership last year and opened seven new stations, bringing its system to 78 total. The bike share also has a new three-year funding model.

McClintock says the Go program serves a vital transportation need for low-income people and is "part of Red Bike's DNA," but that it hasn't been sustainable. Thus, the organization is trying to make the program more efficient while growing the number of casual riders paying full-fare memberships.

McClintock says administering cash memberships adds a layer of complexity to the bike share's administrative workload that he thinks can be avoided without keeping anyone from being able to use the program.

He also says that organizations like Shelterhouse are better equipped to determine income eligibility and to connect some users to other needed services. And deeper partnerships with social service organizations could also open up future grant opportunities.

"It starts to lessen our lift and puts these folks with wraparound services where they already have contacts and conversations and engagement," he said. "It allows us to focus on what we do best, which is bikeshare."

RedBike has had a rental station outside Shelterhouse's Queensgate location since 2022. McClintock says it's one of the most popular locations for the bike share's Go users.

"Reliable transportation can make the difference between getting to a job, keeping a medical appointment, or staying connected to housing and support services,” Shelterhouse Executive Director Arlene Nolan said in a statement about the partnership. “This collaboration helps our guests stay mobile, engaged and moving forward."

Cash payment for memberships won't go away immediately, Red Bike says, but will be transitioned out slowly. People will still be able to sign up for Red Bike Go online after the transition.

