Kason Thomas found, suspect arrested

Columbus Police have confirmed that 5-month-old Kason Thomas was found near a Papa John's in Indianapolis on Thursday night.

Police said he is in good health and went to a hospital to be checked out.

Kason and his twin brother, Kyair, were kidnapped on Monday evening in Columbus during a car theft while their mother went into a restaurant to pick up food for her delivery job. Kason was found in Indiana with the stolen car wearing the same clothes he had on Monday.

The family celebrated the announcement at a press conference in Columbus on Thursday night.

Family is celebrating in the parking lot of Lowe's of Whitehall after someone has in Indianapolis has located the vehicle with Kason Thomas, alive and well. Family heard from a first-person source



"My tears have turned to joy," Fonda Thomas, his grandmother said. pic.twitter.com/vC1wS4NHDg — Cole Daniel Behrens (@Colebehr_report) December 22, 2022

The suspect, Nalah T. Jackson, is a Dayton native. She was arrested in Indianapolis Thursday.

The recovery of Kason Jackson comes after an AMBER alert was issued in the Miami Valley for him, and after more than two days of searching by family, friends, and law enforcement.

Kason's twin brother, Kyair, was found in a parking lot of the Dayton airport on Tuesday morning.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.