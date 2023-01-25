LGBTQ centered substance abuse recovery group launches in Mansfield

A community health center is starting the first LGBTQ substance abuse recovery group in the Mansfield area.

Third Street Family Health Services is hosting the peer lead recovery group called Proud Sobriety.

Meri McCann with Third Street is helping to facilitate the group. It’s important for the LGBTQ community to have a safe space to recover from substance abuse, she said, especially since it’s more prevalent in their community.

“Studies have shown they’re about four times as likely to deal with substance use disorders," McCann said.

According to Mental Health America, more than 39% of the LGBTQ community reports dealing with a mental illness.

"A lot of times people who deal with depression and anxiety they're also at higher risk for developing substance use disorders," McCann said.

The group will begin meeting on Fridays starting this week at Grace Episcopal Church. The group will support anyone at any stage of their sobriety journey, McCann said.

“We support all paths to recovery, and it’s not faith based even though it’s happening in a church," McCann said.

Although there are other recovery services members of the LGBTQ community can access, they may not be the best choice for everyone.

“Services are open to members of the LGBTQ community," McCann said. "They’re available, but the thing is: are people comfortable? You know, are members of the LGBTQ comfortable accessing these?”

For McCann, this designated space is integral to members of the LGBTQ community struggling with substance abuse.

"I feel like it's important with this to open it up and say, 'We welcome you. We want you to come here. This is for you,'" McCann said.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, members of the LGBTQ community are almost twice as likely to suffer from a substance abuse disorder.

A strong support system is the key to recovery from substance abuse, McCann said, and she hopes she can facilitate that for her community.

"It's just so important that we help them to build that network that they need so that they can achieve whatever goals they have," McCann said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please call the addiction recovery hotline: 1-877-275-6364.