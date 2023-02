The UK and the European Union have reached an agreement on new trade rules in Northern Ireland. The deal is hoped to resolve a big issue that has fueled post-Brexit tensions in Europe since the Brexit vote in 2016.

Peter McVerry, journalist and station manager for U105 Radio in Belfast, joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to unpack the new deal.

