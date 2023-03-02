© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Northeast Ohio SNAP recipients have options after emergency benefits end

Ideastream Public Media | By Kennedy Gotham
Published March 2, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST
Food donation box with a variety of goods
BestDeals
/
Shutterstock

The additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that many families relied on during the pandemic have ceased as of March 1.

The program was greatly expanded during the pandemic as many people lost their jobs and needed extra assistance.

Food banks are concerned this expiration may cause food insecurity for more families. Below, find food banks for counties across Northeast Ohio, along with contact information for those who may need it.

Resources by county

Ashland
Ashland County Food Bank
419-281-6061

Ashtabula
Ashtabula County Food Bank
440-437-6311

Carroll
Akron Canton Regional Food Bank
Questions about SNAP? Call 330-627-2571

Columbiana
Mahoning Valley Second Harvest
330-792-5522

Cuyahoga
Greater Cleveland Food Bank
216-738-2067
Find a food resource in Cuyahoga

Erie
Second Harvest Food Bank
440-960-2265
Locate food pantries in Erie

Geauga
Geauga County Hunger Task Force
440-285-2261

Holmes
Akron Canton Regional Food Bank
Questions about SNAP? Call 330-674-1111

Huron
Second Harvest Food Bank
440-960-2265
Locate food pantries in Huron

Lake
United Way of Lake County
440-352-3309

Lorain
Second Harvest Food Bank
440-960-2265
Find a food bank in Lorain

Mahoning
Mahoning Valley Second Harvest
330-792-5522

Medina
Feeding Medina County
330-421-4816

Portage
Akron Canton Regional Food Bank
Questions about SNAP? Call 330-297-3750

Richland
Greater Cleveland Food Bank
216-738-2067
Find a food resource in Richland

Stark
Akron Canton Regional Food Bank
Questions about SNAP? Call 330-452-4661

Summit
Akron Canton Regional Food Bank
Questions about SNAP? Call 844-640-6446

Tuscarawas
Akron Canton Regional Food Bank
Questions about SNAP? Call 330-339-7791

Wayne
Akron Canton Regional Food Bank
Questions about SNAP? Call 330-287-5800

Resources For college students


Cleveland State University
Lift Up Vikes
Liftupvikes@csuohio.edu

Kent State University
Campus Kitchen (located in Tri-Towers dorm)

Lorain County Community College
Commodore Cupboard
440-366-7486
commodorecupboard@lorainccc.edu

University of Akron
Akron University Students Campus Cupboard

Kennedy Gotham
Kennedy Gotham is a junior journalism major with a minor in media advocacy at Kent State University. She plans to graduate in May 2024.
See stories by Kennedy Gotham