Shammas Malik wins Akron mayoral primary, in line to be the first person of color as mayor

Shammas Malik will likely be Akron’s next mayor.

Malik won the Democratic primary earning 43% of the vote, according to unofficial election results from the Summit County Board of Elections.

A current city council member and former assistant law director for Akron, Malik is expected to win the general election in November since there is no Republican or independent challenger on the ballot. Malik, who is Pakistani and white, would be the first person of color to serve as mayor.

Deputy Mayor Marco Sommerville secured just under 26% of votes while Councilmember Tara Mosley received 17%.

The next mayor will be sworn in Jan. 1, 2024, succeeding current Mayor Dan Horrigan, who has held the office since 2016.

Of the four remaining candidates, 8% picked Jeff Wilhite, current Summit County Council member; 4% selected former Great Streets Akron administrator Mark Greer. Cell phone store manager Josh Schaffer and teacher Keith Mills each received less than 1% of the vote.

The seven candidates faced off in several debates and community forums over the past several months, in which they discussed key issues including public safety, housing and education.

A survey earlier this year showed crime was the top priority for Akron voters, along with K-12 schools, housing and police reform.

Safety is the “cornerstone” of Malik's priorities, he told Ideastream Public Media. Some of his ideas to improve public safety in the city include implementing community policing and a mental health unit to respond to certain calls, he said. He’d also like to overhaul the police department’s current headquarters at the Harold Stubbs Justice Center.

As mayor, Malik would be tasked with forging a working relationship with city council, which will have some new faces now that Malik, Mosley and Councilmember Mike Freeman are not seeking reelection.

The mayor will also play a large role in helping the community heal in the aftermath of a grand jury declining to indict the officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker, an unarmed Black man, last year.