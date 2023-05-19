Holcomb still holding off endorsement in Republican gubernatorial primary

Gov. Eric Holcomb is still unwilling to say who he’s endorsing in the race to replace him.

The Republican primary for governor features U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden and Holcomb’s lieutenant governor, Suzanne Crouch.

Holcomb previously said he would hold off on any endorsement until after the 2023 legislative session. Now, he wants to extend that out a little further.

“I am making sure that we stick the landing coming out of session," Holcomb said. "It’s still May.”

Holcomb insisted that holding off on any endorsement isn’t awkward for his governing partner, Crouch. He said it’s important for any candidate to establish that they’re their own person.

“I don’t want anyone thinking that just because she and I work so closely together that she’s a clone of me,” Holcomb said.

The 2024 gubernatorial primary is next May.

