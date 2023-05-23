Tom Sawyer, former Akron mayor, Ohio congressman, dies at 77

Long time Akron politician Tom Sawyer has died at age 77 according to the Akron Beacon Journal after suffering from a long illness. The notable Democrat's 40 year long political career included roles at the local, state and federal level, most notably serving as the mayor of Akron and as a U.S. Representative.

Born in Akron in 1945, Sawyer graduated from Buchtel High School and went on to receive his bachelor of arts and master of arts from the University of Akron in 1968 and 1970 respectively. He then worked as an English teacher before running for the Ohio House of Representatives, where he served from 1977 to 1983.

He then ran for Akron mayor, breaking an 18 year streak of Republican mayors by beating incumbent Mayor Roy Ray in a close race. The seat has been occupied by Democrats ever since. He served as mayor from 1984 to 1986. During his tenure as mayor, Sawyer managed the aftermath and investigation of an explosion at Akron Recycle Energy System, which killed three people. An investigation determined that S&W Waste, a New jersey-based waste disposal company. had sent the plant highly flammable chemicals the day of the explosion.

Sawyer ran for U.S. Congress, where he served eight terms, from 1987 to 2003. He was chair of the House subcommittee overseeing the 1990 census. His study of the census found that it had undercounted at least two million Black Americans. He attempted to adjust the census figures to account for this but was met with opposition. The Secretary of Commerce Robert A. Mosbacher ultimately refused to adjust the census totals.

Sawyer notably voted against the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton and against deployment of U.S. armed forces in Iraq.

Redistricting in 2000 led Sawyer to losing his seat in Congress in 2002 when Ohio lost a seat in the House. Sawyer ran in the new 17th district, which resembled former U.S. Rep. Jim Traficant's district. At the time, Traficant was serving time in federal prison on corruption charges. His staffer, Tim Ryan, beat Sawyer in a late upset and ultimately held the seat for 20 years.

Sawyer ran again for the House in 2006, vying for Sherrod Brown's former seat that he vacated to run for Senate. He lost to Betty Sutton in an eight way primary.

Following those failed congressional campaigns, Sawyer ran for and was elected to the Ohio Senate where he served from 2007 to 2016. In the Senate, Sawyer voted to adopt Medicaid expansion in Ohio. He sponsored bipartisan legislation with then Republican State. Sen. Frank LaRose to reform redistricting in the state and end gerrymandering. This became State Issue 1 and was passed by Ohio voters with 71% of the vote in 2015.

Term limits barred him from running for the Ohio Senate again, and he did not pursue a political role after that, although he did consider running for Akron mayor again in 2015 after then Mayor Don Plusquellic's abrupt resignation. Ultimately, he dropped out of the race, and current Mayor Dan Horrigan won.

In a statement released by his office, Mayor Dan Horrigan said Sawyer"exemplified the importance of public service and leadership at every level in which he served."

Akron's presumptive next mayor Shammas Malik tweeted "Tom Sawyer was a larger than life figure in Akron, a mayor & congressman, serving for decades. As a kid, I remember when he came to speak to a Muslim community gathering. My heart goes out to his loved ones. I am deeply grateful for his public service," Malik wrote.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine wrote that he was saddened by the news of Sawyer's death.

"Tom and I served in the U.S. House of Representatives together, and he was one of the nicest people I have ever worked with. Tom was a staunch advocate for Akron and Northeast Ohio," DeWine said.

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro's office released a statement. "Our community has lost a strong advocate for public education and government efficiency. Tom always answered the call and will be deeply missed by those who knew him best."

Sawyer is survived by his wife, Joyce, and daughter, Amanda.