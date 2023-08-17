© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Indiana starts off new fiscal year with positive revenue performance

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 17, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT
The eastern exterior of the Indiana Statehouse. Large columns stand beneath the Statehouse dome and over doorways at the top of a set of stairs. There is a statute in front of a former governor. And there are cars driving on the street in the foreground.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Indiana finished its last fiscal year more than $2 billion ahead of the state budget plan.

Indiana’s tax collections started off the new fiscal year on the right foot, coming in just ahead of expectations.

Indiana closed its books on the last fiscal year more than $2 billion ahead of the state budget plan.

No one expects a similarly strong performance this fiscal year, as many suspect the economy will cool off — even if fears of a recession are dissipating.

Still, the new year did get off to a positive start, with revenues coming in nearly $2 million ahead of the state budget plan. That performance was largely led by individual income taxes, which bested expectations by $15 million last month.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

That was balanced by sales taxes, where the state brought in about $27 million less than it hoped in July. That marks four consecutive months Indiana has failed to meet projections in its largest tax category.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Indiana
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
