Connersville, Ind. sewage leak prompts Whitewater, Great Miami river warnings

Recent flooding is being blamed for a sewage leak at a plant in Connersville, Indiana.

According to the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission, untreated wastewater is leaking into the Whitewater River at Connersville, about 50 miles northwest of Hamilton County.

The city is among many in Southeast Indiana and other parts of the Hoosier state hit hard by recent storms and flooding.

The facility is offline and repairs are being planned.

Health officials say people should avoid recreational activities in and along the Whitewater River, and the Great Miami River south of where the two rivers meet. The Whitewater is a tributary of the Great Miami.

The health risk is higher for those closer to the discharge source.

Hamilton County Public Health says the risk is reduced the further it is from the source, though exposure could still cause illness in humans and animals.

"People often become sick after accidentally swallowing contaminated water," the agency says in a release. "Common germs found in recreational waters include E. coli and Cryptosporidium (crypto). These germs can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, and vomiting."

The agency offers these tips:



Do not swim, boat or play in or near potentially contaminated waterways.

Monitor children and pets closely, as they may be more likely to ingest water while playing.

Avoid letting bare skin come into contact with contaminated water.

Wash hands, clothing and footwear thoroughly if you need to be in these areas.

You can learn more about E. coli and Cryptosporidium on these fact sheets:



Fact sheet about Cryptosporidium.

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