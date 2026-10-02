Campbell County Coroner Mark Schweitzer passes away

Campbell County Coroner Mark Schweitzer passed away Thursday, according to the Kentucky Coroner's Association. Schweitzer was first elected in 1998 and was running unopposed for reelection in the upcoming midterm election.

"The Judge Executive will appoint someone to fill out the remainder of his term," County clerk Jim Luersen said in an email to WVXU. "The election on November 3 will show that he has withdrawn from the race. There are no other people running for that office. Because of that, the office will be on next year’s ballots in May and November for the remainder of the new unexpired term. Candidates will have from November 4, 2026 till January 8, 2027 to file for the Republican and Democrat nominations."

More information from the county is pending.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

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