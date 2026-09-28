How to tell Cincinnati officials your input on regulating data centers

Two public meetings are scheduled for Cincinnatians to give input on how the city should regulate data centers in zoning code.

The Planning Department is working on a zoning study to research how other cities are zoning for data centers. Eventually, the body will submit recommendations for how to define a data center and where they should be allowed within the city.

Earlier this year, City Council approved temporary rules that are in place until February. That means new and expanding data centers have to go through an extra layer of review and get approval from the Planning Commission.

How to give public input

Virtual public meeting: Thursday, Oct. 1 from 6-8 p.m. Registration is required to receive the Zoom meeting link.

In-person public meeting: Monday, Oct. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the Walnut Hills Branch Library Auditorium. Registration is required due to limited space.

Each meeting will include an update on the zoning study progress, moderated Q&A based on questions submitted during registration, and a "listening session" for attendees to share input.

You can also submit feedback in writing by filling out the form on the city's web page for this zoning study.

Temporary regulations & future changes

The city's current zoning code does not define a data center; meaning there's no consistent way to review applications for a new data center, or expanding an existing data center.

Earlier this year, the Cincinnati Planning Commission and then Cincinnati City Council approved an Interim Development Control (IDC) Overlay District. It establishes an additional layer of review for new or expanding data centers.

The IDC only covers areas of the city in which data centers could be permitted today (as indoor storage facilities). It includes six zoning districts with more than 22,000 individual parcels.

The additional review process is in effect for applications for building permits, certificates of compliance, or certificates of appropriateness for new construction, expansion, changes in use, or site improvements to a data center.

Without the IDC, those applications would be approved administratively. While the IDC is in place, those applications are reviewed by the Planning Department and submitted to the Planning Commission for approval. The review process includes several factors:



Neighborhood compatibility and community character

Zoning

Power and utility coordination

Water use and availability

Stormwater management

Guidelines adopted by Council for the district

Conformity to any neighborhood, urban design or other plan adopted by Council

Consistency with any proposed zoning amendments

Adverse effects on access to the property by public services, traffic conditions, sonic impacts, air quality, etc.

Public benefits

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