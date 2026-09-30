Campbell County's incorrect sample ballot to be fixed Wednesday

Kentucky sample ballots for the Nov. 3 midterm elections are posted to the Secretary of State website — but one key race is missing in one of the Northern Kentucky ballots.

Campbell County's online sample ballot is missing the 4th Congressional District race. County clerk Jim Luersen says the error should be fixed online Wednesday, but the printed ballots are correct.

"All the ballots we have are correct," Luersen said. "All the printed ballots, all the systems, everything is correct. What's incorrected is what they call the composite ballot, which is supposed to be published in the newspaper."

He said the Secretary of State gets the ballot directly from the vendors who print them, so that is probably where the mistake came from. Campbell County received the correct ballot Wednesday morning and the update should be made by the end of day, according to Luersen.

A full list of the Kentucky sample ballots is available on the Secretary of State's website. Kenton County does not send a sample ballot to the state; sample ballots can be found on the county clerk's website.

In Kentucky, the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. In-person early voting starts Oct. 21.

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