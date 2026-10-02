Person who allegedly brought sword into City Hall acquitted of most charges

The person arrested at Cincinnati City Hall earlier this year after bringing a sword cane into Council chambers has been acquitted of all charges execpt resisting arrest.

A public defender representing Dalton tells WVXU the cane was entered into evidence and the judge determined the blade inside has dull edges and is a prop rather than a weapon, and that Dalton did not remove the blade from the cane while inside City Hall.

On May 6, Al Dalton attended the Cincinnati City Council meeting; they entered chambers with a cane with a distinctive, ornate handle. When Dalton spoke during public comment, they said someone had confiscated the cane. After sitting back down, a Cincinnati Police officer approached and attempted to put them in handcuffs. A call for backup drew at least 15 police cars and dozens of officers.

A video posted to social media earlier in the week appeaered to show Dalton display the same cane and reveal it hid a blade about two- to three-feet long. Dalton did not appear to remove the blade from the cane at any point while in City Hall.

Dalton was charged under state law with inducing panic, disturbing a lawful meeting, and carrying a concealed weapon, as well as under city municipal code for carrying a deadly or dangerous weapon within a city building.

In rulings on Sept. 17 and Oct. 1, Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Samantha Silverstein found Dalton not guilty of those charges, but guilty of resisting arrest; she sentenced Dalton to three days in jail with credit for time served.

Soon after the arrest, City Council passed a motion asking the administration to review safety procedures at City Hall and recommend potential improvements. City Manager Sheryl Long sent an email to City Council on May 12 outlining a few immediate actions, including:



Increased CPD staffing at City Hall on Wednesdays for public comment and City Council meetings

Immediate entry screening retraining for contracted private security personnel (stationed at City Hall entrances)

A spokesperson for the City Manager's office told WVXU in early September that the administration is continuing to work on the requested report.

"That has included collaborating with public safety agencies to review policies and procedures and the building itself," Mollie Lair said in a statement. "We have provided updates to the sponsor of the motion and anticipate the report will be completed in the next couple of weeks."

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