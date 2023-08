There’s a new addition to the “Star Wars” franchise. “Star Wars: Ahsoka” debuted on Disney+ as a live-action series centered on a character first seen in an animated program.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans says it feels quite sedate for a series that’s taking so many chances.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.