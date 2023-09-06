Northeast Ohio schools weigh closures amid heat wave - current and future

Schools across Northeast Ohio have faced with a challenging question with the late-season heat wave: whether or not to close school.

School officials in Parma, Cleveland and elsewhere have had to weigh the current heat wave against how uncomfortable it can be for students and staff and how difficult it makes learning in non-air-conditioned building. They've also needed to balance that with other factors like parents’ ability to work and care for their kids when school is closed.

Parma City School District cancelled classes Tuesday and was poised to have their first day of classes Wednesday but later decided against it due to the heat. Superintendent Charles Smialek in a message to parents said that it would have felt like 94 degrees in the district’s buildings without air conditioning based on AccuWeather.com’s “RealFeel” heat index.

He said only two of the district’s 12 buildings have air conditioning throughout the facility. He added the district has closed buildings due to heat roughly once per year over the last six years.

“I think the challenge for us is also to have to think about the next level of, you know, how parents arrange for care (during closures),” he said. “There’s a lot of single-family or single-parent households.”

Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Warren Morgan was working out of Collinwood High School Tuesday, one of CMSD’s 11 buildings without air conditioning, which remained open this week. He said in a message to parents and staff that keeping schools open is important despite the heat.

“We’re bringing fans and opening up windows to make sure that it’s as comfortable as possible, but we’re also prioritizing instruction because it’s important to be in school today,” he said.

CMSD spokesperson Roseann Canfora said the school district only closes buildings when the heat index reaches a certain limit. CMSD uses the National Weather Service’s heat index, which suggests “dangerous” conditions start at 98 degrees and 40% humidity.

Meanwhile, schools have other factors to consider during the heat wave; Riverside Local Schools in Painesville closed school today due to the heat but also mostly due to a lack of bus drivers, which would have meant combining routes.

"This would have caused some students be on afternoon bus routes for 60 minutes or longer," spokesperson Nick Carrabine said. "In this heat, it just would have been unsafe."

Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association, said “too many” school buildings across the state don’t have access to air conditioning due to the relative age of the buildings and how expensive it is to try to replace or renovate them.

"There are still too many schools that don't have air conditioning," DiMauro said. "There are some schools that have air conditioning in part of the building, but not in the whole building. You know, when we hit these heat waves like we're seeing this week, there are places where you just can't have class in a way that's practical."

DiMauro said it’s on the state of Ohio to ensure that public schools are “fully and fairly funded,” with enough support for school districts to replace aging facilities. The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission provides more than half of the funding for public schools to replace or renovate facilities, but, it can be hard for schools to come up with the local share of funding.

Many school districts have to rely on getting local tax levies approved to finance those new facilities; Parma schools’ last four bond issue attempts to fund a new high school have failed.

Attempts to retrofit old buildings with air conditioning equipment can be expensive, and sometimes it isn’t even feasible due to the infrastructure. Thoreau Park Elementary School in Parma is almost 100 years old, Smialek said.

“There's rooms in that building that have like one or two electrical outlets,” Smialek said. So, you know, you use that for your technology and you're sort of done. I mean, it's not like you can pump a bunch of fans in there.”

Meanwhile, heat waves in the U.S. will only continue to worsen and become more frequent due to climate change, scientists say.